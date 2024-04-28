WATCH: Terrifying video captures blaze at Southsea property
The incident was reported to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service last night (April 27) just after 11pm. The fire started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly moved to the roof.
Video footage shows the severity of the fire as smoke and flames soar into the sky. Firefighters used 3 hose reels and 2 jets. The cause is being investigated by Police.
This morning (April 28) firefighters returned to the property following reports of smoke - the rescue team investigated to find the fire had reignited. A second road closure was put in place whilst services dealt with this.
