WATCH: Terrifying video captures blaze at Southsea property

The incident was reported to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service last night (April 27) just after 11pm. The fire started on the second floor of a terraced property in Elm Grove but it quickly moved to the roof.

Video footage shows the severity of the fire as smoke and flames soar into the sky. Firefighters used 3 hose reels and 2 jets. The cause is being investigated by Police.

