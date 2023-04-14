Waterlooville-based care provider bucks national trend with staffing success

Staff at South Africa Lodge in Waterlooville run by Cornerstone Healthcare Group

Cornerstone Healthcare in Waterlooville has fewer than 10 vacancies across a staff team of more than 300.

It operates two specialist nursing homes in the county for people with challenging behaviours associated with complex neurodegenerative and mental health needs; South Africa Lodge in Waterlooville and Kitnocks House in Curdridge, and a third, Marula Lodge, in Mytchett, Surrey.

Founded in 2018, much of company’s operation has been during the pandemic and Brexit, both of which had significant impacts on the care sector, especially its ability to recruit and retain staff. Unfilled roles across the UK currently total 165,000.

Cornerstone Healthcare have been able to cut their reliance on agency staff by almost 50% in the last six months and their annual staff churn to just 20.8%, compared to a national average of 29%.

‘We have worked hard to develop a team culture that is both attractive to new applicants and entices them to stay,’ explained Cornerstone Healthcare’s CEO, Johann van Zyl. ‘This is underpinned by in-house training tailored to the specific needs of our residents. Together with a 17-day induction period, this has meant our staff feel supported and invested in.

‘Because of the savings we’ve made in reducing the need for agency staff, and recruitment costs, this has enabled us to increase our rates of pay for nurses and healthcare assistants which have gone up by 40% over the last four years.’

Cornerstone Healthcare’s dedication to the specialist care sector has also seen it maintain its record of zero placement breakdowns. This means that although more than half of their residents move in as a result of being placed in care homes unable to meet their needs, none of them have to leave once they arrive.

‘This model of care is our sole focus and, as a result, we are experts in our field,’ added Mr van Zyl. ‘This is evident with an average occupancy of 98% for the last year.

‘While sectors like retail and hospitality are facing an uncertain future, due very much to the cost of living crisis, we offer a stable working environment in which to not just have a job but to develop a career.’