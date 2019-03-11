Waterlooville cribbage players set to embark on charity cruise in aid of the Rowans Hospice

CARD players will take their passion on to the waves when they embark on a charity cruise this week.

Members of the Horndean Invitation Friendly Cribbage League will go head-to-head in a tournament in aid of the Rowans Hospice as they sail to and from Caen on Saturday.

League members, from back-left, David Palmer, Ian Rowney, Kim Roberts, Alan Turnham and Keith Bowen with, from front-left, Jane Turner, Len Palmer, Gordon Clem, Sandra Roberts and Colin Baker. Picture: Sarah Standing (260219-272)

The eight-hour round voyage from Portsmouth is one the club makes every year, staging games and a raffle as they travel on Brittany Ferries’ ship Mont St Michel.

As many as 70 players are expected to take part in the fundraising event for 2019.

Competitions secretary David Palmer, who co-founded the club in 1990, is excited to get out on the water again for what members call the ‘crib cruise’.

‘Everybody looks forward to the crib cruise because it’s just such a wonderful day out,’ the 59-year-old said.

‘Part of the fun is the raffle and that takes place at the same time trophies are presented to the winners of the tournaments.

‘It gives us a chance to raise money for our chosen charity and this year that’s the Rowans Hospice – which is an extremely worthy cause.

‘I don’t think there are many local people who have not been impacted by the support the charity has given to friends, family and loved ones in some way.’

Since it was thought up more than two decades ago the crib cruise has been known to help raise more than £1,000 for local good causes annually.

Rowans Hospice CEO Ruth White has heaped praise on to club members for their ‘innovative’ thinking.

‘It’s a really imaginative and engaging way of raising money,’ she said.

‘I think it’s wonderful that people interested in a game would not only come together socially, but think to fundraise for charity at the same time. It sounds like they will have a fabulous day.’

The Horndean Invitation Friendly Cribbage League has 16 teams which play in pubs and clubs at Horndean, Waterlooville, Havant, Bedhampton, Denmead and Hayling Island.

New members are welcome to join and can call chairman Gordon Clem on (023) 0225 4350.