‘We are desperate to get him back’: Family of seriously injured traveller appeal for public’s help

THE family of a Portsmouth man who was seriously injured while travelling in India are appealing for the public to help bring him home.

Jordan Webster, from Fratton, fulfilled a lifetime ambition by heading out to Goa in November.

Jordan Webster in a hospital in India

But his dream trip turned into a nightmare when he was involved in an accident which left him with a fractured pelvis, arm and eye socket, and two broken ribs.

The exact details of what happened are still not clear, but his family are trying to raise £10,000 to help bring him home, where he can be treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The family first became worried after they went several days without hearing from the 26-year-old, a former pupil at St Edmund’s Catholic School in Portsmouth.

Jordan’s aunt Fiona Armstrong said a friend he had made in India contacted his family on Facebook to let them know he was in hospital.

She said: ‘Jordan had been saving up for years to go travelling, working in bars and doing different jobs.

‘It was something he had always wanted to do.

‘It’s just been an absolute nightmare. When we heard what happened his dad was running around to try and get flights and a visa.

‘They moved Jordan to a private hospital which his dad paid for and he had an operation, but there is no money left.

‘His dad can’t look after Jordan in a hotel, we need to fly him back so he can go to the QA Hospital.’

In a message on a JustGiving page, the family said Jordan is unable to stand or walk, and has periods when he is confused and disorientated.

It added: ‘We are desperate to get Jordan back to Portsmouth where he can have ongoing treatment with his family and friends around him for support.

‘We ask if you can give generously to our fund so we can bring Jordan home where he belongs.’

The family have not been able to claim money through Jordan’s travel insurance, as they have been unable to confirm what happened to him.

As of yesterday evening about £5,000 had been raised, with well-wishers leaving messages online.

Also among the donations was a £3,000 pledge by the Oasis Church in Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

Fiona, added: ‘His mum Avril is distressed and feels helpless, she hasn’t been able to sleep.

‘Jordan had only been out there for two or three weeks. He was really excited about it.’

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: ‘We are supporting a British man and his family following an incident in India, and are in contact with the Indian police.’

To donate to help the family go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jim-henderson.