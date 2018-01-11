WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Chilly, grey start as traffic gets moving for the day

IT’S a dry a cloudy start to the day for the city – but we could see sunshine this afternoon.
Temperatures – currently sat at 5C – are unlikely to rise above 7C throughout the day.
Rain is not expected, but residents could see a brief period of peeking sunshine at about 4pm.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – Some slow traffic driving into Portsmouth, but no reported accidents
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Slow traffic along both Fareham and Gosport Road, driving toward Fareham
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays