WEATHER AND TRAVEL: Chilly, grey start as traffic gets moving for the day

IT’S a dry a cloudy start to the day for the city – but we could see sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures – currently sat at 5C – are unlikely to rise above 7C throughout the day.

Rain is not expected, but residents could see a brief period of peeking sunshine at about 4pm.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – Some slow traffic driving into Portsmouth, but no reported accidents

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Slow traffic along both Fareham and Gosport Road, driving toward Fareham

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays