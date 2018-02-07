WEATHER AND TRAVEL: City temperatures ‘feel’ as low as -5C

Have your say

THE city is waking up to bitterly cold conditions this morning.

While temperatures are currently sat at 1C – and will drop to 0C within the hour – Met Office forecasts suggest they are likely to ‘feel’ as low as -5C.

The peak throughout the day will be 5C at about 1pm, with sunshine expected during the afternoon.

Rain is unlikely today, but chilly winds will reach speeds of 22mph.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays