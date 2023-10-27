7 beautiful Portsmouth pictures of a remarkable rainbow which was enjoyed across the city
People in Portsmouth looked to the sky as a glorious rainbow stretched over the city.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Following the recent spell of wet weather, the striking phenomenon could be seen in stark contrast to grey clouds hanging over Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (October 26) – and some of our readers got in touch to share their pictures of it.
More wet weather is set to dominate this weekend, as the Met Office has issued a severe rain warning for the Portsmouth area.
Here are 7 stunning picture’s of yesterday’s rainbow, as seen from Portsmouth and Gosport.
1 / 2