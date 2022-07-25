Marcin Jedrysiak captured pictures and video of the area, where the grass has gone from a vibrant green to an arid yellow.

Portsmouth was hit by a heatwave last week, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for extreme heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcin Jedrysiak captured footage of the dry grass spread across Southsea Common. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.

Throughout that period, temperatures ranged from the high 20s to the low 30s.

Today, it is forecast to be cloudy with partial spells of sunny intervals, according to the forecaster.

Some rain showers are possible.

Temperatures will reach up to 21C by 1pm, but may feel as low as 17C.

There will also be high levels of UV.

The heat will fall later into the night, with temperatures of 19C forecast for 10pm.

Tuesday will see sunny intervals and outbreaks of cloud, according to the Met Office, with temperatures peaking at 21C.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have issued a plea for residents to look after outdoor spaces.

Station manager Dean Hodges said: ‘Barbecues, campfires and bonfires can very easily spread out of control and drier, warmer weather increases the risk of wildfires, so it really is vital that people take extra care when visiting our beauty spots and green spaces.