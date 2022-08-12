Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large swathes of the country are now under the conditions.

Some areas have almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer.

This has prompted the National Drought Group (NDG) to move parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status.

Drone captures images of Southsea during the heatwave in Southsea, Portsmouth on Thursday 11th August 2022. Picture: James Taylor/ Solent Sky Services

More measures such as hosepipe bans could be implemented, but the Environment Agency (EA) has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

The NDG is made up of representatives from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, water companies, the Environment Agency, the National Farmers’ Union, Natural England, Consumer Council for Water, water services regulator Ofwat, Water UK and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, as well as the Angling Trust and the Rivers Trust.

Water Minister Steve Double said action was already being taken by the Government, the Environment Agency and others to manage the impacts.

‘All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies’, he said.

‘We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.’

EA data shows river flow data revealed almost 90 per cent of measuring sites were showing below normal readings, with 29 per cent classed as ‘exceptionally low’.

It has been the driest July on record for some areas and the most arid first half of the year since 1976.

Southern Water have imposed a hosepipe ban over parts of Hampshire.

Portsmouth Water are yet to follow suit, but are said to be monitoring the conditions and keeping any decisions under review.

Sweltering heat in Hampshire has lead to firefighters being under increased pressures.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman said the number of open blazes has over quadrupled in a year.

They were called to 679 outdoor blazes in July this year, over quadruple the 150 calls the year before.