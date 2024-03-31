Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain in the south of England and parts of Wales will likely cause travel disruption and lead to difficult driving conditions on Sunday evening, forecasters have said. The Met Office said heavy showers expected between 8pm and 11:45pm may affect bus and train services, with road flooding potentially increasing journey times.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west and south-east England, and parts of Wales. Affected regions include Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Bath and Cardiff.

