Easter Bank Holiday: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for South East including Portsmouth
Heavy rain in the south of England and parts of Wales will likely cause travel disruption and lead to difficult driving conditions on Sunday evening, forecasters have said. The Met Office said heavy showers expected between 8pm and 11:45pm may affect bus and train services, with road flooding potentially increasing journey times.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west and south-east England, and parts of Wales. Affected regions include Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Bath and Cardiff.
Liam Eslick, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Being the bank holiday weekend, people are travelling around at this time, so we’d recommend checking road coverage if people are driving or any bus and train timetables to see if there are any cancellations.”
Guidance on the Met Office website encourages drivers to reduce their speeds, as rain can reduce visibility, and give themselves more time to brake on slippery road surfaces – suggesting a gap of at least four seconds between traffic.
