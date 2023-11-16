Flood alerts in Hampshire as weather warning is issued for more rain across the county
Flood alerts are in place across Hampshire this morning (November 16) as the Met Office confirms there is another weather warning in place across the county for more rain.
The Environment Agency has listed a number of locations in the county, and affecting the boarder areas of Hampshire, where it says flooding is possible. It comes as the Met Office issues a weather warning saying that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
The areas impacted are:
- Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
- Christchurch Harbour
- East coast of Dorset
- Eastern Yar
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower River Loddon
- Mansbridge and Riverside Park
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Avon and tributaries
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Nadder and tributaries
- The Wallops
- Upper Avon and tributaries
- Upper River Wey
- Western Rother
Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes
A previous flood warning at Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen has now been removed.