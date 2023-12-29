The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for Portsmouth as 75mph winds are expected to hit the city and surrounding area on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Large swathes of the south coast, including Portsmouth and the rest of Hampshire, are set to experience strong winds between 11am on Saturday, December 30 until 3am Sunday, December 31, with winds between 65-75mph in places. The adverse weather is expected to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry services while some areas may experience power cuts.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.”