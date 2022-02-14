Strong winds in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Met Office has issued a string of weather warnings for the back half of the week.

Storm Dudley will hit the north of England and Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

But then Storm Eustice will bring high winds to the south coast on Friday.

The Met Office warns the second storm could bring ‘a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption’.

Here’s what to expect in the coming days:

Will Storm Dudley hit Portsmouth this week?

Currently the Met Office has issued warnings for just the north of England and Scotland.

An amber weather warning is in parts.

On its website the Met Office says: ‘Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

‘Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

‘Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

‘There is a good chance that power cuts may occur.’

While a weather warning has been issued winds of up to 47mph are being forecast for Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

Have weather warnings been issued for Storm Eustice?

A yellow weather warning is in place for Portsmouth and the surrounding towns for much of Friday.

It comes into force at midnight on February 18 and remains in place until 9pm.

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down

‘There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

‘Where damaging winds occur, there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur

‘There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.’

The Met Office continues: ‘It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but gusts of 60-70 mph are possible over a reasonably large area with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland. Coastal winds are likely to be the strongest.’

