Hampshire weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as 'heavy snow' predicted for Fareham, Waterlooville, Winchester and parts of Hampshire by BBC Weather
SNOW is expected to fall in parts of Hampshire in the coming hours, according to a forecaster.
BBC Weather is predicting that wintry weather for Fareham and Winchester area – including the likes of Bishop’s Waltham.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ‘snow and lightning’ in Scotland but not England.
However, snow could be seen as far south as parts of Hampshire according to one forecast.
BBC Weather, which gets forecasts from MeteoGroup, is forecasting a spell of heavy snow and snow showers from 1pm.
Hail has been reported in Fishborne and there has been snow in Bognor Regis.
Here’s the forecast:
Fareham
- 1pm – heavy snow
- 2pm – heavy snow
- 3pm – heavy snow
- 4pm – heavy snow
- 5pm – heavy snow
- 6pm – light rain
Waterlooville
- 1pm – heavy snow
- 2pm – heavy snow
- 3pm – heavy snow
- 4pm – heavy snow
- 5pm – heavy snow
- 6pm – light rain
Bishop’s Waltham
- 1pm – heavy snow
- 2pm – light snow
- 3pm – light snow
- 4pm – heavy snow
- 5pm – heavy snow
- 6pm – light rain
Petersfield
- 1pm – heavy snow
- 2pm – heavy snow
- 3pm – heavy snow
- 4pm – heavy snow
- 5pm – heavy snow
- 6pm – light rain
Snow is not being forecast for Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant at this time.