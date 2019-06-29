How long will heatwave last in Portsmouth?

THE sun has been shining across the region over recent days.

However as we head towards a new week, will the glorious weather continue in Portsmouth?

Here’s what the Met Office forecast says:

Sunday

It will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning on Sunday. With highs of 21C and lows of 14C

Monday

The Met Office is predicting that there will be sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. The high will be 20C and there will be lows of 12C.

Tuesday

It will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, with temperatures dipping below the 20s with highs of 19C and lows of 12C. It is expected to be sunny.

Wednesday

The sunny weather is expected to continue on Wednesday with highs of 20C and lows of 12C being predicted by the Met Office.

Thursday

It will be sunny once again on Thursday with the Met Office forecasting highs of 21C and lows of 13C.

Friday

The Met Office is predicting a sunny end to the working week with highs of 21C and lows of 13C on Friday.

England's most senior nurse called on the public to help children, the elderly and other vulnerable people at risk of being affected by the heat.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: ‘Whether you're going to be out in the garden like me or heading off to Glastonbury, it's really important to take simple precautions like drinking plenty of water, using high-factor sunscreen and remembering to take allergy medication if you need it.’