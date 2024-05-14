Met Office confirms showers across Portsmouth this week following gloriously sunny weekend
Wet weather is due to plague the city over the next week after people getting adjusted to the warm and sunny days last week and over the weekend. The Met Office has confirmed that there will be ‘changeable’ weather with a combination of showers, thunderstorms and outbursts of sun from now until May 27.
The website says: “Changeable with showers developing by day across the UK through the end of the week and over the weekend. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms across southern parts.
“Most parts dry with some warm sunny spells and just the chance of an isolated shower.”
The weekend is due to see a combination of rain and sun, with the possibility of showers. The Met Office says: “Warm sunny spells and a greater chance of showers, perhaps locally heavy and thundery at times, and slow moving in generally light winds.”
