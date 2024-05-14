Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The past weekend welcomed blazing sunshine and exceptional weather - but the Met Office has confirmed that it is short lived.

Wet weather is due to plague the city over the next week after people getting adjusted to the warm and sunny days last week and over the weekend. The Met Office has confirmed that there will be ‘changeable’ weather with a combination of showers, thunderstorms and outbursts of sun from now until May 27.

The website says: “Changeable with showers developing by day across the UK through the end of the week and over the weekend. The heaviest showers and greatest risk of thunderstorms across southern parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Most parts dry with some warm sunny spells and just the chance of an isolated shower.”