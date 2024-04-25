Met Office forecasts rain on day of Pompey F.C League One celebrations on Southsea Common
and live on Freeview channel 276
As thousands of people get ready for a day of joyous celebrations to mark Pompey’s monumental football success, the weather has another thing planned. The celebrations will be taking place on Sunday, April 28 on Southsea Common between 1pm and 4pm, and there will be a combination of live entertainment and food and drink options.
The event is being organised by Portsmouth City Council and players will be expeced to be on stage at 2pm to hold their silverware high for all to see. To put a damper on the weekend’s highly anticipated antics, the Met Office has confirmed that this weekend Portsmouth will fall victim to wet weather.
The Met Office said: “Cloudy Saturday and Sunday with outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy for a time with a risk of thunder.”
It is anticipated that the rain will ease up towards Sunday evening and it will clear ready for a bright day on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.