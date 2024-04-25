Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As thousands of people get ready for a day of joyous celebrations to mark Pompey’s monumental football success, the weather has another thing planned. The celebrations will be taking place on Sunday, April 28 on Southsea Common between 1pm and 4pm, and there will be a combination of live entertainment and food and drink options.

Fans could struggle to avoid wet weather if they are heading down to Southsea to celebrate Pompey F.C’s League One title this weekend.

The event is being organised by Portsmouth City Council and players will be expeced to be on stage at 2pm to hold their silverware high for all to see. To put a damper on the weekend’s highly anticipated antics, the Met Office has confirmed that this weekend Portsmouth will fall victim to wet weather.

The Met Office said: “Cloudy Saturday and Sunday with outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy for a time with a risk of thunder.”