Met Office Hampshire yellow weather warning for fog and "freezing fog patches" - travel delays expected
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering London and parts of the south east, including Hampshire, between 4.30am and 9am this morning (March 6).
A statement from the forecaster said: "Fog and freezing fog patches, dense in places, likely to cause some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions. Early fog and freezing fog patches will lift through the course of this morning. However, during the rush hour, fog will still be dense in places reducing visibility to below 100 metres at times."
You can find further details about the forecast on the Met Office website here.