Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind and rain in Portsmouth
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for today (March 27) for heavy rain. The warning is in place between Tuesday, March 26 at 6pm until 1pm today.
The Met Office said: "Dry start with bright or sunny spells. However, a band of showery rain, locally heavy, will quickly move eastwards from late morning, clearing to sunny spells and blustery showers into the afternoon."
A second weather warning for strong winds is also in place from tomorrow (March 28) from 7am until 6pm.
The Met Office added: "A wet and breezy day likely, with spells of rain and blustery showers spreading north across the region through the day. Maximum temperature 12 °C."
As a result of the weather, Hayling Ferry Service will not be running tomorrow (March 28).
