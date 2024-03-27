Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for today (March 27) for heavy rain. The warning is in place between Tuesday, March 26 at 6pm until 1pm today.

The Met Office said: "Dry start with bright or sunny spells. However, a band of showery rain, locally heavy, will quickly move eastwards from late morning, clearing to sunny spells and blustery showers into the afternoon."

A second weather warning for strong winds is also in place from tomorrow (March 28) from 7am until 6pm.