News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Met Office warns of 'gale force winds' as rain moves into Portsmouth

Portsmouth has been hit with 'gale force winds' today following warnings from the Met Office.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Flooding and fallen trees are a result of last night's terrible weather - but the strong winds and rain are set to continue today (February 26).

The Met Office said: "Cloud, rain and strong to gale force winds affecting the far southeast slowly easing, with drier, brighter conditions gradually spreading to all parts later. Temperatures near average but feeling cold given cloud cover and strong winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office said that 'winds will continue to ease, with clear spells and light winds allowing a slight frost and areas of fog to develop for some.'

There are multiple flood warnings in place today including:

For more information about the flood warnings, click here.

For more information about the weather forecast, click here.

Related topics:Met OfficeFloodingTreesPortsmouthHampshireFrostWeather forecast