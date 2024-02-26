Met Office warns of 'gale force winds' as rain moves into Portsmouth
Flooding and fallen trees are a result of last night's terrible weather - but the strong winds and rain are set to continue today (February 26).
The Met Office said: "Cloud, rain and strong to gale force winds affecting the far southeast slowly easing, with drier, brighter conditions gradually spreading to all parts later. Temperatures near average but feeling cold given cloud cover and strong winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C."
The Met Office said that 'winds will continue to ease, with clear spells and light winds allowing a slight frost and areas of fog to develop for some.'
There are multiple flood warnings in place today including: