Winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit the city this evening and are likely to disrupt travel by road, rail and sea. According to the forecaster, some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves. Power cuts could also affect people in the region.

When will the winds hit?

The Met Office yellow wind warning is in place from 9.00pm on Monday, April 8 until 9.00am on Tuesday, April 9. The Met Office has urged people to take precautions during the tumultuous conditions. A statement from the forecaster said: “A spell of strong onshore winds will affect parts of the England Channel coastline overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. Gusts will reach 45-55 mph just inland from the coast and potentially 65 mph for exposed coastal spots. Later on Tuesday morning the wind will ease and the direction change to offshore.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”