Met Office yellow weather warning: Heavy rain forecast for Portsmouth and Hampshire
A weather warning has been issued for Saturday – as it is set to pour with rain all day.
The Met Office says that ‘heavy rain is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption. Outbreaks of rain are expected across the area during Saturday morning and afternoon before dying out from the southwest after dark. Some heavy bursts are expected at times, bringing as much as 10mm in an hour, and with the ground already saturated this is likely to result in some surface water flooding and travel disruption.’
Forecasters say the rain is likely to be so heavy that bus and train services will probably affected, and spray and flooding on the roads will make journey times longer.
The warning stretches across large areas of the country including Portsmouth, Hampshire, Southampton, West Sussex and the Isle of Wight as well as most of the south west and Wales.
It lasts from midnight to 9pm.