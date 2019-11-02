Plane flips over, roads blocked as storms cause chaos in Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Have your say

High winds and heavy rain brought travel misery and disruption across the region.

A yellow weather was issued by the Met Office for much of Saturday as gusts of 60mph battered Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Fallen trees brought chaos to the roads, with major disruption on the A27 in Havant as two lanes were blocked.

Southsea was also affected by the stormy conditions with police having to help firefighters to clear a road after a tree was felled by the stormy conditions on Saturday morning.

A plane flipped over at Solent airport on the Daedalus airfield site as the blustery conditions rolled in.

The unmanned microlight was turned over as gusts hit 60mph and it’s understood the aircraft damaged the wing of another plane before coming to rest near the boundary of the airfield.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

The News understand that flights from the airfield were suspended on Saturday amid safety fears.

Councillor Shaun Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, confirmed a plane had been blown onto its roof.

Speaking to The News, he said: 'The weather has been exceptionally windy today. We have had 60mph wind in Fareham today.

'A small aircraft has been blown onto its roof in the weather. That's what I have heard from someone at the airfield.'

The council chief added: 'It's really not surprising. Normally they are tied down or anchored down. But in exceptional weather these can come loose.'

The News has approached Solent Airport for comment.

The appalling weather has also forced the airport's Cafe At Zero 5 site to shut up early.

Lisa Wright, who has run the business for two years, said: 'The weather has been really, really blustery and windy.

'Nobody is coming in, it's keeping everyone away. There's nothing flying from the airfield. People don't realise we're still open.'

Despite the horrid conditions throughout the day, the Wickham Fireworks display still went ahead.

South Western Railway services on lines across the region were disrupted due to trees falling on the tracks.