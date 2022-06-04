While fine weather was enjoyed on Thursday and Friday, a yellow weather warning was issued for Friday night across the south of England, for storms bringing rain and winds.

That one expired at 10am on Saturday, but the Met Office has issued another yellow warning for thunderstorms, this time including the south, Wales, and the midlands too, as far north as Manchester for Sunday.

The Met Office says: ‘Thunderstorms and areas of rain are expected to develop over parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for the south and midlands early on Sunday

‘Torrential downpours are likely in a few places with parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England most at risk. Some places could see 15mm to 20mm in an hour, and perhaps up to 50mm before storms fade, and hail may affect a few spots.

‘These thunderstorms will slowly spread into southern parts of northern England on Sunday morning before easing. Further south, drier conditions briefly develop on Sunday morning before further showers and thunderstorms develop over some parts of southern England, Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia later. These may give some heavy downpours with a further 10mm to 20mm possible in some places.’

Events in and around Portsmouth tomorrow, such as the big lunches on Southsea Common and the King George V playing fields, could be a bit soggy.

Here’s the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth

11am – 10% chance of rain, 15C, cloudy

midday – less than 5% chance of rain, 16C, cloudy

1pm – less than 5% chance of rain, 17C, cloudy with some sun

2pm – 10% chance of rain, 17C, cloudy

3pm – 10% chance of rain, 18C, cloudy

4pm – 10% chance of rain, 17C, cloudy

5pm – 50% chance of rain, 16C, rain

6pm – 80% chance of rain, 15C, heavy rain

7pm – 10% chance of rain, 16C, cloudy

8pm – less than 5% chance of rain, 15C, sunny

9pm – less than 5% chance of rain, 15C, cloudy with sun

Fareham has a similar forecast but the Met Office says only a 40% chance of rain at 5pm, and 30% at 6pm.

Despite being only a few hundred yards across Portsmouth Harbour, Gosport’s forecast has only a 10% chance of rain at 5pm and 30% at 6pm, with neither of them classed as heavy.

Havant has a 30% chance of rain at 6pm and 7pm, but not heavy, the Met Office says, as does Waterloovile.