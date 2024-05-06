Portsmouth and Hampshire warned of thunderstorms and heavy downpours today
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours may cause flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the south east including Portsmouth and Hampshire with thunderstorms expected between midday and 9pm this evening.
The Met Office said: “Following morning rain, thunderstorms and heavy downpours may break out in some places this afternoon and evening. Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 30 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.”
