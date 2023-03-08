News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth and Hampshire weather: snow falls across county

Snow has fallen across parts of Hampshire overnight.

By Tom Morton
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 6:46am

Roads police have warned people to take care – and have asked that only essential journeys are taken.

The latest updates are below and we’ll keep you up-to-date of all developments on the roads – and also hope to share some of the more picturesque results of snowfall!

Snow fell overnightPicture Tom Morton
Snow fell overnightPicture Tom Morton
Snow fell overnightPicture Tom Morton

Snow in Hampshire

Long delays heading towards M27 junction 11

Traffic delays across the area

M27 crash eastbound

Some schools in Hampshire are shut - https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/education/hampshire-school-closures-snow-forces-some-schools-to-close-for-the-day-4054911

A3 has reopened

Snow has fallen overnight in Waterlooville

Snow has fallen overnight in Waterlooville
Snow has fallen overnight in Waterlooville
Snow has fallen overnight in Waterlooville

Snow is now reported to be falling more heavily in the Meon Valley

Snow trouble on the A3 up in Surrey

Snow across the region.. take care out there

Met Office latest

