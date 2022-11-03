Forecasters have issued the alert from 8pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday, saying that torrential rain and thunderstorms are likely to bring disruption.

A statement from the Met Office says: ‘Following recent wet weather, further heavy and slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of south and southeast England during Thursday evening and overnight. Downpours are likely to be most frequent along the coast. Some locations may receive 30mm to 40 mm of rain in a few hours, whilst thunderstorms will be mostly limited to coastal districts where lightning and hail may be additional hazards.’

Lightning off Southsea, Portsmouth in September Picture: Dan Wardle

Roads could be treacherous, with conditions affected by spray, standing water or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, some flooding has been predicted and lightning is also forecast, leading to a risk of damage to buildings.

Public transport could see delays and people should be prepared for the possibility of power cuts.