This weekend is a sign of what is to come this summer and Portsmouth is already starting to see the start of a beautiful weekend as clouds clear to leave a fine day with prolonged sunshine. There will be a chill today due to the seaside breeze.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day once the early morning clouds have burnt away and it will feel nice and warm inland, but there will be a persistent breeze from the beach.

Spinnaker Tower in sunny Portsmouth, my hometown since birth. Picture: Neil Campbell Instagram: @Skymariner www.skymarinerdrone.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow will reach a maximum temperature of 22 degrees and Sunday will welcome warm sunshine.