Portsmouth in for a beautiful weekend of sunshine with temperatures reaching 22 degrees
This weekend is a sign of what is to come this summer and Portsmouth is already starting to see the start of a beautiful weekend as clouds clear to leave a fine day with prolonged sunshine. There will be a chill today due to the seaside breeze.
Saturday will be a mostly sunny day once the early morning clouds have burnt away and it will feel nice and warm inland, but there will be a persistent breeze from the beach.
Tomorrow will reach a maximum temperature of 22 degrees and Sunday will welcome warm sunshine.
From Sunday to Tuesday, there will be a low coastal cloud spreading inland overnight which will burn away and sunshine will come through. It will be cooler where low cloud remains and the coastal breeze may continue throughout.