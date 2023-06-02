News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth in for a beautiful weekend of sunshine with temperatures reaching 22 degrees

This weekend is set to be a scorcher as temperatures reach 22 degrees according to the Met Office.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

This weekend is a sign of what is to come this summer and Portsmouth is already starting to see the start of a beautiful weekend as clouds clear to leave a fine day with prolonged sunshine. There will be a chill today due to the seaside breeze.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day once the early morning clouds have burnt away and it will feel nice and warm inland, but there will be a persistent breeze from the beach.

Spinnaker Tower in sunny Portsmouth, my hometown since birth. Picture: Neil Campbell Instagram: @Skymariner www.skymarinerdrone.comSpinnaker Tower in sunny Portsmouth, my hometown since birth. Picture: Neil Campbell Instagram: @Skymariner www.skymarinerdrone.com
Tomorrow will reach a maximum temperature of 22 degrees and Sunday will welcome warm sunshine.

From Sunday to Tuesday, there will be a low coastal cloud spreading inland overnight which will burn away and sunshine will come through. It will be cooler where low cloud remains and the coastal breeze may continue throughout.

