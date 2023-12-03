Portsmouth issued with severe weather warning as Met Office forecasts heavy rain while snow sweeps country
While areas of the UK are covered under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, the Met Office has issued a sever warning for rain in the Portsmouth area on Monday, December 4.
According to the forecaster, flooding is a possibility and journeys by road and rail are likely to be disrupted. BBC Weather is predicting “thundery showers” for Portsmouth today (Sunday, December 3).
Met Office Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north. Where these two airmasses meet is the focus for continuing ice risk. For parts of northeast Scotland, wintry showers will bring some icy conditions overnight, as well as some accumulating snow inland.
“However further south rain will become the main hazard and a yellow warning for rain had been issued for Monday for parts of the South West. Warnings may well be updated over the coming days so keep up to date with the forecast in your area.”