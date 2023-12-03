Heavy rain is set to batter Portsmouth following a cold snap which brought snow to parts of the South.

While areas of the UK are covered under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, the Met Office has issued a sever warning for rain in the Portsmouth area on Monday, December 4.

According to the forecaster, flooding is a possibility and journeys by road and rail are likely to be disrupted. BBC Weather is predicting “thundery showers” for Portsmouth today (Sunday, December 3).

A weather warning has been issued for the Portsmouth area by the Met Office. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Met Office Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north. Where these two airmasses meet is the focus for continuing ice risk. For parts of northeast Scotland, wintry showers will bring some icy conditions overnight, as well as some accumulating snow inland.