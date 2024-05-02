Portsmouth thunder and lightning: Stunning slow motion footage captures lightning bolt over Hampshire
Portsmouth and Hampshire experienced spells of thunder and lightning in the early hours of Thursday, May 2. While some of us just heard the thunder as it disturbed our sleep, others were more alert to capture some fantastic images of mother nature.
The footage from the video imbedded in this article was from Alan Dytfeld who managed to capture a lightning bolt using super slow motion. However, Alan was not the only one who managed to get a picture in the right time and place.
Maria Spencer shared the above photograph on Facebook capturing the electrifying moment that lighting filled the sky over Paulsgrove.
Residents of Fareham were also awakened by the storm with Adam Collins managing to capture the moment a lightning bolt zig zagged across the sky.
