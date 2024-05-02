Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth and Hampshire experienced spells of thunder and lightning in the early hours of Thursday, May 2. While some of us just heard the thunder as it disturbed our sleep, others were more alert to capture some fantastic images of mother nature.

The footage from the video imbedded in this article was from Alan Dytfeld who managed to capture a lightning bolt using super slow motion. However, Alan was not the only one who managed to get a picture in the right time and place.

Maria Spencer sent in this incredible footage of the lightning over Paulsgrove last night.

Maria Spencer shared the above photograph on Facebook capturing the electrifying moment that lighting filled the sky over Paulsgrove.

Adam Collins captured the lightning filling the skies above Fareham