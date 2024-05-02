Portsmouth thunder and lightning: Stunning slow motion footage captures lightning bolt over Hampshire

Many people were rudely awakened in the early hours of the morning as thunder and lightning battered the region.
By Joe Williams
Published 2nd May 2024, 18:01 BST

Portsmouth and Hampshire experienced spells of thunder and lightning in the early hours of Thursday, May 2. While some of us just heard the thunder as it disturbed our sleep, others were more alert to capture some fantastic images of mother nature.

The footage from the video imbedded in this article was from Alan Dytfeld who managed to capture a lightning bolt using super slow motion. However, Alan was not the only one who managed to get a picture in the right time and place.

Maria Spencer sent in this incredible footage of the lightning over Paulsgrove last night. Maria Spencer sent in this incredible footage of the lightning over Paulsgrove last night.
Maria Spencer sent in this incredible footage of the lightning over Paulsgrove last night.

Maria Spencer shared the above photograph on Facebook capturing the electrifying moment that lighting filled the sky over Paulsgrove.

Adam Collins captured the lightning filling the skies above FarehamAdam Collins captured the lightning filling the skies above Fareham
Adam Collins captured the lightning filling the skies above Fareham

Residents of Fareham were also awakened by the storm with Adam Collins managing to capture the moment a lightning bolt zig zagged across the sky.

Well done to everyone who took the opportunity to capture some amazing images while the rest of us slept, or tried to at least.

