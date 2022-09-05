Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office had warned of thunderstorms yesterday evening with a yellow weather warning issued across the region.

The city saw a sudden downpour and rolling thunder that last almost an hour from 11pm.

According to the Met Office, today’s weather is expected to be much more settled – but thunder may return later in the week.

Lightning illuminating the city skyline, as seen from Gosport. Picture: Andrew Thomas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a forecast on the Met Office website, a spokesman said of Monday’s weather: ‘A bright morning with light winds, isolated showers towards the east. Showers then developing across the region during the afternoon, possibly with thunder in the west.

‘Temperatures near normal, locally rather warm. Maximum temperature 21 degrees.’

Tomorrow will see ‘heavy’ showers and the risk of stormy weather.

Thunder and lightning rocked Portsmouth last night - and meteorologists say more could be on the way. Picture: Andrew Thomas

The forecast for Tuesday said: ‘A sunny morning, however showers quickly developing and becoming more widespread into the afternoon. Showers heavy at times with blustery winds and a risk of thunder. Warm in the east. Maximum temperature 24 degrees.’

No further thunder and lightning is predicted for tonight, and there are no weather warnings currently in place or predicted across the week.

Lighning was seen also seen across Fareham. Picture: Liz Baldwin

The visually impressive storm had rolled across the Channel and moved north towards London after passing over the city. Picture: Andrew Thomas