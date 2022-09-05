Portsmouth storm: Readers share their best pictures of thunder and lightning as forecasts predict more on the way
THUNDER and lightning has rocked Portsmouth, with residents capturing some impressive shots of the storm – and more dramatic weather could be on the way.
The Met Office had warned of thunderstorms yesterday evening with a yellow weather warning issued across the region.
The city saw a sudden downpour and rolling thunder that last almost an hour from 11pm.
According to the Met Office, today’s weather is expected to be much more settled – but thunder may return later in the week.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Met Office warns of thunderstorms 'disruption' this evening and overnight amid yellow weather warning
-
3
Police join forces with council to remove unauthorised encampment set up in car park
-
4
Portsmouth storm: Readers share their best pictures of thunder and lightning as forecasts predict more on the way
-
5
Portsmouth woman forced to abandon flat after having no electricity for six weeks when British Gas moved tariff without permission
Read More
In a forecast on the Met Office website, a spokesman said of Monday’s weather: ‘A bright morning with light winds, isolated showers towards the east. Showers then developing across the region during the afternoon, possibly with thunder in the west.
‘Temperatures near normal, locally rather warm. Maximum temperature 21 degrees.’
Tomorrow will see ‘heavy’ showers and the risk of stormy weather.
The forecast for Tuesday said: ‘A sunny morning, however showers quickly developing and becoming more widespread into the afternoon. Showers heavy at times with blustery winds and a risk of thunder. Warm in the east. Maximum temperature 24 degrees.’
No further thunder and lightning is predicted for tonight, and there are no weather warnings currently in place or predicted across the week.