The Met Office has forecast more blue skies and blistering heat for the city for most of June, with only a couple of rain showers predicted in the coming weeks.

This coming week will see an average of 18C in Portsmouth, with highs of 20C at times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southsea seafront has been a popular hotspot in the recent warm weather. Picture: Trev Harman

Some cloud cover is expected by Thursday, when the UV levels will begin to drop.

SEE ALSO: 14 pictures of Southsea basking in the sunshine

Towards the end of the month, the Met Office has forecast ‘fine and dry’ weather for most of the county – including Portsmouth – although there could be a few showers in places. Temperatures are likely to be above average.

Over the bank holiday weekend, Portsmouth experienced some of the hottest days of the year so far, with highs of around 25C on Monday, May 31 and continued hot weather throughout the week.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron