SOARING temperatures of up to 27C are expected in Portsmouth next week – although there is a chance of thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms for Portsmouth which will last all day on Monday and Tuesday.

People enjoying the warm weather down at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-5465)

The forecasters are predicting heavy rain, bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel.

But temperatures are also set to reach the mid-20s in Portsmouth throughout the coming week, with Thursday set to be the hottest day.

Here is what to expect next week:

Monday

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Monday as well, with the current Met Office forecast predicting cloudy conditions throughout the day with a maximum temperature of 20C and a low of 16C.

Tuesday

It will reach a balmy 25C on Tuesday according to the Met Office, despite a weather alert for thunderstorms being issued. Rain is expected in the early hours of the morning with cloudy conditions through the rest of the day. There will be a low of 17C.

Wednesday

The warm temperatures will continue, with highs of 27C being forecast currently. While the Met Office is predicting that it will be cloudy to begin with changing to sunny intervals by about 8am. There will be a low of 16C.

Thursday

It is expected to be sunny throughout the day on Thursday with highs of 27C and a low of 18C.

Friday

Another sunny day is forecast by the Met Office, with highs of 25C and a low of 17C.