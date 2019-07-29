Have your say

Summer is definitely here and people in Portsmouth have been making the most of the hot weather over the last few days.

Temperatures reached more than 30C last week as the city had its warmest day of the year so far.

Pictures: Malcolm Wells

The hot weather also led to thunderstorms and lightning across the south coast, with several weather warnings being issued by the Met Office.

But will the hot weather continue this week? Here is the latest forecast:

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to heavy rain by late morning. There will be rain from about 9am but it will turn lighter by the afternoon. Highs of 20C.

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Small chance of rain in the middle of the afternoon. Highs of 20C.

Thursday – Sunny throughout the day, with some cloud at lunchtime and early evening. Highs of 21C.

Friday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 21C in the afternoon.

Saturday – Cloudy throughout the day. Highs of 20C.

Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Some rain possible in the early afternoon. Highs of 21C.

Looking ahead to next week, an area of low pressure is forecast to the west of the UK which could bring some occasional spells of rain across some parts of the country.

Temperatures will remain warm, with hotter conditions expected in the south.