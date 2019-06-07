It has been a pretty miserable day weather-wise in Portsmouth today after Storm Miguel bought heavy rain to the south coast.

Stormy weather has been forecast by the Met Office for most of today, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place until 11pm tonight.

Thunder is expected in Hampshire later this afternoon with more heavy rain late in the evening.

But with the weekend around the corner, what does the weather have in store for us over the coming days – including Portsmouth Revival this weekend?

The good news is that we are likely to see more sun over the weekend, with a low chance of rain.

Saturday will be cloudy to start with, switching to sunny intervals by late morning. The cloud should disappear by about 6pm, ewith temperatures reaching about 15C.

A spectactular firework display is planned for Southsea Common tomorrow to round off the city’s D-Day 75 commemorations.

Sunday will be very similar, with a cloudy start changing to sunny spells around lunchtime. There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon but it should hold off.

The Met Office has forecasted highs of 16C by the afternoon.

Looking forward to next week, the heavy rain will make an unwelcome return on Monday. Wet weather is expected from anbout 10am though there are sunny spells forecast later in the day.

More light showers are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.