The weekend is going to get off to a stormy start with winds of up to 47mph hitting Portsmouth.

A weather warning has not been issued for the city or the surrounding area, however the winds are set to reach gale force speeds.

Gale force winds will batter Portsmouth over next 24 hours. Picture: Keith Woodland.

According to the Beaufort scale, which is used to measure wind speed, it reaches a gale when wind hits between 39mph and 46mph and becomes a strong/severe gale from 47mph to 54mph.

The Met Office is predicting that the winds could reach 47mph at 10pm tonight as well as at 1am tomorrow.

The current forecast for the rest of this evening is overcast changing to light showers in Portsmouth with the temperature expected to remain at 16C for the rest of today – but it will feel like 12C.

For Saturday it will be overcast changing to heavy rain by lunchtime with winds remaining in gale force speed range until 4pm when it will drop to 35mph.

Due to the current forecast the Portsmouth Glow Ride has been cancelled for tomorrow as the winds are due to reach a higher level that is safe for this type of event, the council has said.

While Journeys Fest, which was due to take place in Guildhall Square between noon and 5pm on Saturday, has now moved to Outside-In Foodcourt in 56 Middle Street, Southsea.