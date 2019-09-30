Have your say

More heavy rain is expected across the south of the UK on Tuesday after the Met Office issued another weather warning.

The yellow-level warning is in place for most of the south, including Portsmouth and Hampshire, from 6am to 8pm tomorrow.

Forecasters said spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, and there is a small chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Heavy showers are expected to move in on Tuesday morning, peaking across the south east during the afternoon.

Rainfall of between 40-50mm could be possible where the showers are slow-moving.

There is a chance of lightning and hail in the Portsmouth area, with the showers starting to clear by the evening.

Better weather is expected on Wednesday in Portsmouth with some sunny spells in the morning.

It will turn cloudy by the afternoon, which will continue into Thursday.