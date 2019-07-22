A HEATWAVE is expected to hit Portsmouth as the school summer holidays begin.

The Met Office is predicting that temperatures could soar to 30C in parts of our area over the coming days.

It will get very warm in Portsmouth over the coming days. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190703-3526)

For the majority of the UK, the mercury needs to hit 25C for three consecutive days to be classed as a heatwave.

According to the BBC weather latest forecast, it is expected to be 28C on Tuesday, 26C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday in Portsmouth, so a heatwave is on the cards.

It is expected to get even warmer in Waterlooville, where the Met Office is predicting it will be 30C tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: ‘As we head through the week, the rain will generally begin to ease across northern areas, so the potential is for much of the UK to see some hot conditions.

‘There will be some sunshine around during the week, but also the risk of some heavy thundery downpours as well.’

Here is the day-by-day forecast for Portsmouth, according to BBC weather:

Monday – Sunny intervals with moderate breeze – 22C

Tuesday – Sunny and a moderate breeze – 28C

Wednesday – Sunny and a moderate breeze – 26C

Thursday – Sunny intervals with moderate breeze – 28C

Friday – Sunny intervals with moderate breeze – 22C

Saturday – Sunny intervals with moderate breeze – 21C

Sunday – Sunny intervals with gentle breeze – 21C

The mercury is expected to hit 34C (95F) in London on Wednesday as Downing Street prepares for the arrival of a new prime minister.

The maximum temperature recorded in July is 36.7C (98F), on the first day of the month in 2015 at Heathrow.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Met Office expects temperatures to fall.

‘There's some uncertainty though on just how long the heatwave conditions will last for,’ the forecaster said.

‘It looks most likely that, at least by Saturday, most areas will see a bit of a drop in temperatures.

‘There's still a lot of sunshine around for the weekend and temperatures probably look to be not quite as hot, but with a summery feel staying for the weekend.’