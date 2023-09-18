News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Portsmouth weather: Heavy rain expected throughout the day following last night's storm - this is when it will stop raining

Rain is expected throughout the day across Portsmouth today (Monday, September 18) following last night’s stormy weather.
By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rain is expected throughout the morning until lunchtime, with a break in between the downpours before it is due to start raining again at around 4pm.

Rain is also forecast for the rest of the week.

Related topics:Portsmouth