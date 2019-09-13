Have your say

The start of September has brought a spell of chilly weather to Portsmouth over the last few days.

You may have even had to take your jumpers out of storage as we move towards the beginning of autumn later this month.

But what will the weather be like this weekend?

Here’s what the forecasters are predicting:

Portsmouth

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 21C at 6pm, lows of 16 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C, lows of 16 degrees from 10pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 20C at 4pm, lows of 17C from 10pm

Gosport

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 21C at 5pm, lows of 16 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C between 3pm and 5pm, lows of 16 degrees from 10pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 21C at 4pm, lows of 17C from 10pm

Fareham

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 20C at 5pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C between 1pm and 6pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 21C at 4pm, lows of 16C from 10pm

Waterlooville

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 20C at 5pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C between 2pm and 4pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 22C at 4pm, lows of 16C from 10pm

Havant

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 20C between 5pm and 6pm, lows of 15 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C between 2pm and 3pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 21C at 4pm, lows of 16C from 10pm

Hayling Island

- Friday evening – Sunny – highs of 20C between 5pm and 6pm, lows of 15 degrees at 11pm

- Saturday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 19C between 1pm and 4pm, lows of 14 degrees at 11pm

- Sunday – Sunny throughout the day – highs of 21C from 1pm, lows of 16C from 10pm

