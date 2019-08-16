Have your say

The weekend is finally almost upon us – but will it be a washout?

Weather has been mixed in Portsmouth over recent days with a mixture of rainy conditions and cloudy spells.

Heavy rain is being forecast for this afternoon. Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

According to the latest forecast, it looks like the weekend will get off to a damp start with heavy rain expected throughout Friday evening.

Here is what the Met Office is predicting for the next few days:

Portsmouth

Friday – Heavy rain showers – highs of 18C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C

Havant

Friday – Heavy rain – highs of 18C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C

Gosport

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 18C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C

Fareham

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 17C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 19C

Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening – highs of 19C

Waterlooville

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 17C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C

Hayling Island

Friday – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime – highs of 18C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C.