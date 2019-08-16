The weekend is finally almost upon us – but will it be a washout?
Weather has been mixed in Portsmouth over recent days with a mixture of rainy conditions and cloudy spells.
According to the latest forecast, it looks like the weekend will get off to a damp start with heavy rain expected throughout Friday evening.
Here is what the Met Office is predicting for the next few days:
Portsmouth
Friday – Heavy rain showers – highs of 18C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C
Havant
Friday – Heavy rain – highs of 18C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C
Gosport
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 18C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C
Fareham
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 17C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 19C
Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening – highs of 19C
Waterlooville
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 17C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C
Hayling Island
Friday – Cloudy changing to heavy rain by lunchtime – highs of 18C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning – highs of 19C.