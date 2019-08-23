VICTORIOUS Festival is set to kick off in Southsea later today.
The musical extravaganza is finally here after months of eager waiting – with Two Door Cinema Club headlining the first night of the festival.
If you are getting ready to travel to Portsmouth for the festival you are probably wondering what weather to expect.
Here is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for day one of Victorious Festival:
Friday, August 23
8am – Sunny intervals – 15C
9am – Sunny intervals – 17C
10am – Sunny intervals – 18C
11am – Sunny weather – 19C
Noon – Sunny weather – 20C
1pm – Sunny weather – 20C
2pm – Sunny intervals – 20C
3pm – Sunny weather – 20C
4pm – Sunny weather – 20C
5pm – Sunny weather – 20C
6pm – Sunny weather – 20C
7pm – Sunny weather – 20C
8pm – Sunny weather – 19C
9pm – Clear night – 19C
10pm – Clear night – 18C
11pm – Clear night – 18C
So you may want to bring some suncream with you if you are coming to the first day of Victorious Festival 2019.