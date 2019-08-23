VICTORIOUS Festival is set to kick off in Southsea later today.

The musical extravaganza is finally here after months of eager waiting – with Two Door Cinema Club headlining the first night of the festival.

Victorious Festival starts today. Picture: Habibur Rahman

If you are getting ready to travel to Portsmouth for the festival you are probably wondering what weather to expect.

Here is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for day one of Victorious Festival:

Friday, August 23

8am – Sunny intervals – 15C

9am – Sunny intervals – 17C

10am – Sunny intervals – 18C

11am – Sunny weather – 19C

Noon – Sunny weather – 20C

1pm – Sunny weather – 20C

2pm – Sunny intervals – 20C

3pm – Sunny weather – 20C

4pm – Sunny weather – 20C

5pm – Sunny weather – 20C

6pm – Sunny weather – 20C

7pm – Sunny weather – 20C

8pm – Sunny weather – 19C

9pm – Clear night – 19C

10pm – Clear night – 18C

11pm – Clear night – 18C

So you may want to bring some suncream with you if you are coming to the first day of Victorious Festival 2019.