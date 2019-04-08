Have your say

It’s the first week of the Easter holidays, and parents across Portsmouth and Hampshire will be busy working out how to entertain their children.

There are plenty of family events going on around the area this week but what has the weather got in store for us?

After an unusually warm March the weather took a bit of a turn for he worse last week, with heavy showers on some days.

As the school holidays start, here is the latest Met Office weather forecast for Portsmouth:

Monday: Early mist is expected to clear by lunchtime with sunny weather this afternoon. Maximum temperature of 12C, becoming more cloudy later on.

READ MORE: Hampshire campaigners urge nature lovers to use mobile app

Tuesday: Definitely a day to spend inside. Heavy rain showers are likely for most of the day although they may become lighter from about 5pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Wednesday: A cloudy start changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Cloud will likely disappear by about 4pm with temperatures of up to 12C.

Thursday: Another largely sunny day with maximum temperatures of 10C by late afternoon. Will become party cloudy by the evening.

READ MORE: Traders furious they have been ignored in Portsmouth council’s bid to revamp high streets

Friday: Largely cloudy day with a brief sunny spell mid-morning. Afternoon will be mostly overcast with highs of 9C.

Weekend: Cloudy days expected on both Saturday and Sunday.