The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for today and tomorrow, with the heatwave affecting people across the country.
This could cause adverse health effects for those vulnerable to rising temperatures, according to the forecaster.
A Met Office statement said: ‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.
‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’
Red weather warnings are in place in certain parts of the UK.
The heatwave has already caused disruption for many.
Some schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire closed yesterday as a result of the weather, with others changing uniform policy.
The Met Office said disruptions on the roads and other transport links are also likely.
They have also reported that last night was the warmest on record in the UK, according to provisional figures.
It is also expected to be the hottest day on record, with temperatures potentially reaching just over 40C.
In Portsmouth, temperatures are expected to peak at 29C by 3pm.
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 10:03
- The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Portsmouth.
- Some schools across the county have preemptively closed today - others have changed uniform policy.
- The Met Office warned the heatwave may cause disruption to traffic and public transport.
Yesterday, paddleboarders in Portsmouth made some new friends as they captured a pod of dolphins leaping across the water on Southsea beach.
Disruption on public transport
One passenger on a First bus filed a complaint against the company. There was reportedly no air conditioning amid ‘stifling’ temperatures.
First have apologised.
Southern Rail Update
Southern Rail will be running a reduced timetable due to the heatwave.
They are warning passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Portsmouth weather forecast update
The Met Office reports there are very high levels of UV in Portsmouth.
The current temperature in the city is 25.8C, according to Gosport Weather Station.
Hottest night on record
Provisional figures from the Met Office show last night was the warmest on record in the UK.
In some areas, temperatures did not fall below 25C.
Portsmouth bin collection change
Portsmouth City Council have issued an update regarding bin collections tomorrow.
Met Office UK Forecast
It is expected to be even hotter across the UK tomorrow.
Traffic Update - M3
All lanes are closed on M3 entry slip due to an ‘incident’.
Warning against exercising in a heatwave
An academic from the University of Portsmouth has warned against exercise during extreme temperatures.
Mike Tipton, professor of human and applied physiology, said a person can go from emitting as much heat as a 90 watts lightbulb when at rest, to emitting as much heat as a two kilowatt fire when exercising.
He added: ’We produce a lot of heat when we exercise.
’And we’re now at a temperature where … actually people will warm up, just doing their day-to-day activities in the house, or outside, and cooking, that sort of thing.
‘And so fitter people undoubtedly do better in the heat, but we still see fit people who suffer from heat exhaustion in particular.
‘So the recommendation would be just for the next couple of days, when we’re now in unprecedented temperatures, is just to stop exercising.’
Prof Tipton explained that people overheating through exercise risked putting ’additional load on the health system’.
Data suggests the vast majority of deaths associated with heatwaves occur on those aged 65 and above, and are primarily related to cardiovascular problems as a result of the strain placed on that system by the heat.
Record temperatures in Wales
The record for the highest temperature in Wales has been broken.
The current temperature in Portsmouth is 24.3C, according to Gosport Weather Station.