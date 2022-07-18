The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for today and tomorrow, with the heatwave affecting people across the country.

This could cause adverse health effects for those vulnerable to rising temperatures, according to the forecaster.

A heatwave has spread across Portsmouth. Pictures is the beach opposite The Hotwalls, in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A Met Office statement said: ‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’

Red weather warnings are in place in certain parts of the UK.

The heatwave has already caused disruption for many.

Some schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire closed yesterday as a result of the weather, with others changing uniform policy.

The Met Office said disruptions on the roads and other transport links are also likely.

They have also reported that last night was the warmest on record in the UK, according to provisional figures.

It is also expected to be the hottest day on record, with temperatures potentially reaching just over 40C.

In Portsmouth, temperatures are expected to peak at 29C by 3pm.

