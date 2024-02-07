The yellow warning , effecting much of the South, is in place from 2am tomorrow (Thursday 8) until 6am on Friday, February 9. Flooding and disrupted journeys by road and rail are expected.

A statement from the forecaster said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."