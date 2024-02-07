Portsmouth weather: Met Office issues issues yellow weather warning for Hampshire
The yellow warning, effecting much of the South, is in place from 2am tomorrow (Thursday 8) until 6am on Friday, February 9. Flooding and disrupted journeys by road and rail are expected.
A statement from the forecaster said: "A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday. Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period. However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain."
It comes as large parts of the UK are expected to see snow and ice over the next few days as "cold arctic air" hits the country.