The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Portsmouth after three days of heavy rain were forecast for later this week.

Forecasters have warned of travel disruption and flooding on roads as people head outside to finish this year’s Christmas shopping.

The weather warning, which covers most of the south east, will be in place between midnight on Thursday morning and 11.59pm on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Periods of heavy rain through the latter part of this week will be separated by relatively brief dry spells.

‘Through the whole three-day period many places are likely to see rainfall accumulations of 25 mm or more, with some places having 50-70 mm.

'In some places there is the possibility of 20-30 mm in six to nine hours at times. With the ground already saturated there is the potential for problems due to flooding.

‘At present there is significant uncertainty regarding the timing and detail of individual rainfall events.’

In Portsmouth the heaviest rainfall is likely to come on Thursday, especially between 9am and 6pm.

Gusts of up to 35mph are also forecast on Thursday, with strong winds also expected on Saturday.

On its website the Met Office said, across the south east, flooding of homes and businesses was likely.

Bus and train services may be disrupted and spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer.