Strong and gusty winds are set to develop across Friday afternoon before heavy rainstorms and thundery weather.

The stormy weather is forecast to last until approximately 10pm on Saturday.

It follows several days of a sweltering heatwave, which has seen temperatures reach highs of 29C across the city.

Taken from Portsdown hill as a storm rolled in over the Solent. Picture: Andrew Price

Temperatures are due to drop over the weekend, with highs of 20 degrees on Saturday and 21 degrees on Sunday.

Now the city could face flash flooding that hits homes and closes roads, according to the Met Office

In a statement attached to the yellow warning, a spokesman from the weather authority said: ‘Most likely in central parts of southern England, 25 to 35 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with possible flooding.

‘Further slow-moving thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon across southern counties of England, easing only slowly through the evening.

‘Not all places affected but where they occur, a renewed threat of torrential rainfall and flooding, some locations seeing 30 to 50 mm within an hour or two.

‘Lightning, large hail and locally gusty winds could pose additional hazards.’

Transport authorities are warning travellers and drivers to plan ahead before heading out and take extra caution on the roads.

National Network manager Amy Shaw said: ‘It’s really important for people to adapt their driving in rain.

‘Rain makes it harder for tyres to grip the road and harder for drivers to see ahead – significantly increasing the chances of being involved in a collision.

‘Hail showers on higher ground can also create issues. These can happen with very little warning, resulting in shortlived but treacherous driving conditions.

‘We’re encouraging drivers to be aware and to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys.’

