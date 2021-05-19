A yellow weather warning has been issued for the city as well as for Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

It comes into force at 6pm tomorrow and is in place until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office warning reads: ‘Windy weather may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.’

A weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (090220-44)

Residents are being told to expect: ‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

‘Some damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.’

Winds of up to 56mph are being forecast on Friday in Portsmouth.

The gales will be strongest between 10am and 4pm on May 21.

