According to the forecaster, gusts of up to 55mph are likely to delay journeys by road, rail, air and ferry, and power cuts could hit the region. The yelllow weather warning is in place until 10pm on Monday, April 15.

A statement from the Met Office website said: “A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England. Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers. This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.” The Met Office also advised that people check road conditions ahead of journeys, gather torches and batteries to prepare for power cuts, take care on the coast and staying up to date with the forecast. You can find the latest weather information from the Met Office here or follow BBC Weather.