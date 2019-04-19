GET the sunglasses and sun cream ready because temperatures are about to soar just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

It is going to feel positively summery in Portsmouth and across the region over the coming days, with the mercury expected to rise to the mid-20s.

Portsmouth will bask in the sunshine and hot temperatures over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Allan Hutchings (101611-030)

So if you were hoping to have a BBQ over the Easter weekend you are in luck according to the latest Met Office forecast.

While bank holidays in Britain are notorious for being washouts, the sun will be shinning throughout all four days.

Portsmouth residents can expect highs in the mid-20s from today and it is set to be hotter than Ibiza throughout the Easter weekend.

There will be a high of 16C in the Spanish holiday destination today, with overcast conditions, which is significantly below the 23C forecast for our city.

On Saturday it will be 17C in Ibiza with rain showers, while it will be 22C in Portsmouth, and then on Easter Sunday it will be 16C in Ibiza with rain but it will be sunny with highs of 18C here in our city.

Here is the full Easter weekend weather forecast for our region:

Portsmouth

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 23C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 18C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 16C

Gosport

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 17C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 16C

Waterlooville

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 20C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 18C

Havant

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 19C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 16C

Fareham

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 19C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 17C

Hayling Island

Good Friday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Saturday – Sunshine – highs of 22C

Easter Sunday – Sunshine – highs of 17C

Easter Monday – Sunshine – highs of 16C

Let us know how you plan to make the most of the glorious weather this bank holiday weekend in the comments below.